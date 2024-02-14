Volunteers Needed to Install 180 Free Smoke Alarms During Red Cross ‘Sound the Alarm’ Event in Santa Maria

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA MARIA, FEBRUARY 14, 2024 — The American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter is seeking volunteers to help install more than 180 free smoke alarms for local families during a Sound the Alarmhome fire safety event in Santa Maria on Saturday, February 24.

“Sound the Alarm is rewarding way to give back and directly help local families,” said Tony Briggs, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter. “It’s a day of coming together to support one another, especially those most vulnerable to home fires. A working smoking alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy — and as a community, we can help our neighbors stay safe by ensuring they have these lifesaving devices.”

Those interested can register now at SoundTheAlarm.org/CCR to volunteer during the Red Cross Sound the Alarm event on Saturday, February 24, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. No prior experience is needed. Training will be provided at Santa Maria Fire Administration Building before volunteer teams — with members of the Red Cross and Santa Maria City Fire — visit area homes to install smoke alarms and share fire safety information with local residents.

IF YOU NEED A SMOKE ALARM Residents across the Pacific Coast who need assistance can visit SoundTheAlarm.org/CCR to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation during this Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign During the 20-minute home visits, Red Cross volunteers and partners will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.

2,000 LIVES SAVED AND COUNTING In 2014, the Red Cross launched its Home Fire Campaign to help educate people about home fire safety and install free smoke alarms in neighborhoods at high risk for fires. Since then, the effort has helped save 2,030 lives and installed 2.6 million free smoke alarms, helping to make more than 1.1 million homes safer across the country. You can learn more here.

DONATIONS HELP PROVIDE FREE SERVICES Because of generous donations, all services are free and available for people in need. Can’t join the event? Donate to the Red Cross at SoundTheAlarm.org/CCR to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires — which account for most of the U.S. disasters that the Red Cross responds to every eight minutes.

This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from regional partners: Arthrex, Bank of the Sierra and California Resources Corporation.

