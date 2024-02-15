2.24.24: Plunge for a Purpose With the Starfish Connection
Santa Barbara, CA. All are welcome to attend the Starfish Connections Plunge for Purpose community event on 2.24.24. Registration information can be found here: https://www.thestarfishconnection.org
The Starfish Connection provides crisis gap funding to individuals and families with emergent financial needs that cannot be met by other organizations or government funding. The non-profit organization, founded by Virginia Benson Wigle, identifies people in need by partnering with other nonprofit organizations who serve neighbors in our community. There are no strings attached to this much needed help for those facing untenable circumstances such as eviction or terminal illness by paying for everyday needs such as transportation, food, clothing, rent and car payments.
What: A Community Cold Plunge in Support of People Plunging Through Life’s Most Difficult Moments
When: 2.24.24
8:30am Check in/Coffee and Tea
9:00am Silent Disco with DJ Darla Bea
10:10am Circle and Song with Chumash Kiyniw Singers 10:30am Plunge!
10:35am Celebrate, Warmup and Snack time
Where: Leadbetter Beach, Santa Barbara
Who: All are welcome, $35 to JOIN! Kids free with parent registration.
Please register here: thestarfishconnection.org
Santa Barbara, California
Why: A Community Cold Plunge at Leadbetter Beach in Support of People Plunging Through Life’s Most Difficult Moments
Sponsors:
The Wigle Charitable Trust Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc. Lynn Karlson
UCLA Health
Lazy Acres natural market
Santa Barbara Roasting Company
Isla Vista Food Co-op, downtown market Mills and Maple Insurance Solutions
Creating Connections
Brashears & Newendorp
Teena Broumand -mortgage broker associate Rowe Residence
Papaiya
Heather Bloom wardrobe essentials
The Virginia Benson Wigle Trust
Wild Heart Events
Anna Beebe Wilkins Consulting
Our sponsors include a diverse representation of our community! From our partnering organizations such as Hospice, to a range of small businesses, local longstanding businesses and local community leaders!