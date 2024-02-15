2.24.24: Plunge for a Purpose With the Starfish Connection

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. All are welcome to attend the Starfish Connections Plunge for Purpose community event on 2.24.24. Registration information can be found here: https://www.thestarfishconnection.org

The Starfish Connection provides crisis gap funding to individuals and families with emergent financial needs that cannot be met by other organizations or government funding. The non-profit organization, founded by Virginia Benson Wigle, identifies people in need by partnering with other nonprofit organizations who serve neighbors in our community. There are no strings attached to this much needed help for those facing untenable circumstances such as eviction or terminal illness by paying for everyday needs such as transportation, food, clothing, rent and car payments.

What: A Community Cold Plunge in Support of People Plunging Through Life’s Most Difficult Moments

When: 2.24.24

8:30am Check in/Coffee and Tea

9:00am Silent Disco with DJ Darla Bea

10:10am Circle and Song with Chumash Kiyniw Singers 10:30am Plunge!

10:35am Celebrate, Warmup and Snack time

Where: Leadbetter Beach, Santa Barbara

Who: All are welcome, $35 to JOIN! Kids free with parent registration.

Please register here: thestarfishconnection.org

Santa Barbara, California

Why: A Community Cold Plunge at Leadbetter Beach in Support of People Plunging Through Life’s Most Difficult Moments

Sponsors:

The Wigle Charitable Trust Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc. Lynn Karlson

UCLA Health

Lazy Acres natural market

Santa Barbara Roasting Company

Isla Vista Food Co-op, downtown market Mills and Maple Insurance Solutions

Creating Connections

Brashears & Newendorp

Teena Broumand -mortgage broker associate Rowe Residence

Papaiya

Heather Bloom wardrobe essentials

The Virginia Benson Wigle Trust

Wild Heart Events

Anna Beebe Wilkins Consulting

Our sponsors include a diverse representation of our community! From our partnering organizations such as Hospice, to a range of small businesses, local longstanding businesses and local community leaders!