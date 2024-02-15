Cottage to Host FREE Virtual Meet the Doctor: How to partner with your Primary Care Physician to Stay Healthy and Manage Chronic Conditions

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA— Cottage Primary Care presents a FREE Virtual Meet the Doctor event on Thursday, February 29, from 4 – 5 p.m., featuring primary care physicians, Dr. Yana Gristan and Dr. Arielle Kanner, who will discuss the importance of primary care in maintaining overall health and managing chronic conditions.

Drs. Gristan and Kanner will share insights into the role of primary care in wellness and preventative care, early detection of health conditions and personalized care and treatment plans. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in meaningful conversation with the physicians.

Cottage Primary Care offers a full range of healthcare services, including routine check-ups, screenings, vaccinations and management of chronic conditions. Drs. Gristan and Kanner provide patient-focused care at Cottage Primary Care – Santa Barbara – Oak Park. Their commitment to building strong patient-physician relationships underscores their dedication to serving the community.

To register for this virtual event, go to cottagehealth.org/primarymtd.