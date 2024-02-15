Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Solid Waste Local Task Force (LTF) is seeking TWO volunteer Community Representatives to help support and provide feedback on solid waste programming across the County. To participate in the LTF, you must own a business in or be a resident of Santa Barbara County. The ideal Community Representative is

engaged in community outreach and action related to recycling, composting, or other diversion-related activities;

has been or is involved in construction and demolition debris recycling;

and/or has worked or is working in a field related to recycling, landfilling, or composting.

The Community Representative appointment is for one year, with the potential for an extended term, as determined by the voting members of the LTF. Please note that this is not a paid position. Interested individuals can apply online here: www.lessismore.org/LTF-communityrep. Applications are due by March 1, 2024. Upon appointment, the Community Representative will have the following required commitments through their time in this position:

Attend all four (4) LTF meetings. Three (3) meetings will be virtual, and one (1) will be in person in Solvang, California.

Communicate with LTF members over email when needed.

Participate in meaningful and helpful conversations to improve solid waste programming in Santa Barbara County.

Once received, applications will be reviewed by an LTF subcommittee. An LTF member will contact qualified applicants to further discuss the Community Representative role. Any questions should be sent to Kaitlyn Haberlin at khaberlin@countyosb.org or (805) 882-3603. The LTF was formed to address the many growing and multi-faceted issues surrounding solid waste management in Santa Barbara County. It is comprised of fourteen representatives from the County, local cities, special districts, and the solid waste industry. Learn more about the Santa Barbara County Solid Waste Local Task Force at www.LessIsMore.org/LTF.