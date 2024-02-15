Covered California’s Navigator Program Is Now Accepting Applications for the 2024-2027 Grant Cycle With a March 15 Deadline

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Covered California has opened the application process for its Navigator Program, with up to $33.9 million to be granted over the next three years to community organizations that help individuals and families become aware of and enroll in health insurance, with a focus on diverse and underserved communities.

The application process will run until March 15. For this Navigator Program funding cycle, the total annual budget has nearly doubled, increasing from $6.5 million to up to $11.3 million per year.

“Covered California’s success over the past decade is due in great part to the tremendous Navigator Program grantees that have helped Californians understand their health care options and get the coverage they need,” Executive Director Jessica Altman said. “The increased funding this year is a testament to the effectiveness of this program and will help strengthen our efforts to reach the most vulnerable Californians where they are.”

Since its inception in 2014, the Navigator Program has provided grants to community organizations with a proven track record in enrolling consumers in health care programs. The program currently includes almost 40 grantees, which employ over 1,200 certified enrollers across the state.

The Request for Application for the Navigator Program presents opportunities for both new and returning organizations to apply for grants to support the mission of helping Californians obtain health coverage through Covered California.

Applications will be evaluated in a competitive process that concludes with financial grants being awarded based on the merits of the organization’s potential to help Covered California achieve its objectives. More information is available here: https://hbex.coveredca.com/solicitations/#RFA-2023-02.

The deadline for applications is 5:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on March 15.

About Covered California

Covered California is the state’s health insurance marketplace, where Californians can find affordable, high-quality insurance from top insurance companies. Covered California is the only place where individuals who qualify can get financial assistance on a sliding scale to reduce premium costs. Consumers can then compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. Depending on their income, some consumers may qualify for the low-cost or no-cost Medi-Cal program.

Covered California is an independent part of the state government whose job is to make the health insurance marketplace work for California’s consumers. It is overseen by a five-member board appointed by the governor and the legislature. For more information about Covered California, please visit www.CoveredCA.com.