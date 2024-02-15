Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara Joins League of Resident Theatres Raising National Profile

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA…February 14, 2024 – Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC), Santa Barbara’s only professional theatre company, announced the 45 year-old organization has been accepted as the 81st member of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the largest professional theatre association in the United States. ETC joins the seven other southern California LORT theatre companies: Geffen Playhouse, Center Theatre Group, Pasadena Playhouse, South Coast Rep, Laguna Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, and The Old Globe.

“Being recognized as a member of the League of Resident Theatres marks a major milestone in ETC’s evolution and signals that we are building a reputation as a premier regional theatre company,” said Scott DeVine, ETC’s Executive Director. “Our position among America’s leading theatre companies means that ETC is producing high-quality theatrical experiences, be it new work or innovative renditions of classic plays, and is something our diverse community can take pride in. This recognition also reinforces the quality contributions ETC is making to Santa Barbara’s cultural hub, which offers experiences for both artists and audiences that rival any community in the country.”

Becoming a member of LORT signifies that an organization has reached the highest levels of artistic and administrative excellence. Being accepted into LORT requires an intensive months-long process and approval from the LORT Board of Directors and the major professional theatrical unions: Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and United Scenic Artists.

“LORT is the largest national association of not-for-profit theaters in the country, and our membership has grown significantly in recent years as more and more theaters see the value in being connected,” said Adam Siegel, president of LORT and managing director at Lincoln Center Theater. “Scott DeVine is one of the best leaders in the field, and the mission and accomplishments of ETC align with our shared goals. We are thrilled to welcome ETC to the association.”

ABOUT LEAGUE OF RESIDENT THEATRES (LORT)

LORT is the largest professional theatre association of its kind in the United States, with 81 member Theatres located in every major market in the U.S., including 30 states and the District of Columbia. LORT Theatres collectively issue more Equity contracts to actors than Broadway and commercial tours combined. LORT administers the primary national not-for-profit collective bargaining agreements with Actors’ Equity Association (AEA), the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), and United Scenic Artists (USA). We also deal directly with personnel and management issues involving Theatre staff, artists, and craftspeople. LORT members communicate collectively via LORT Counsel’s office in New York. LORT is also a forum for sharing information regarding all aspects of theatre. Our semi-annual Meetings provide opportunities for LORT members to study, discuss, and exchange information on such non-labor management issues as development, marketing, public relations, education, and technology, as well as provide a forum for developing professional relationships. LORT is also committed to the continued training of current and future LORT Managers.

ABOUT ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY

ETC is Santa Barbara’s sole professional Equity theater company. Producing five plays per season, it has been home to several World, American and West Coast premieres and has received recognition and accolades throughout its enduring history. In its inception in 1978, ETC was the Ensemble Theatre Project and called Trinity Episcopal Church its home. As its popularity grew, ETC moved to the historic 140-seat Alhecama Theatre, a more traditional theatrical setting that hosted its productions for a quarter of a century and still provides rehearsal space today. Set on becoming a cultural-programming cornerstone in Santa Barbara, ETC undertook the $12.6 million purchase and renovation of the Victoria Hall Theater, leading to the reimagined 300-seat New Vic Theatre that serves as its resident stage and hosts other artists representing dance, music, film, and lectures. ETC’s success has been built upon its tremendous stability with only four executive leaders: Joseph Hanreddy (1978-1985), Robert Grande Weiss (1985-2006), Jonathon Fox (2006-2023) and Scott DeVine (2023- ). In addition, the company benefited from the contributions made by Jill Seltzer (2016-2021), who served as managing director, a role DeVine assumed when joining in 2022.