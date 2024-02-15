Girder Installation Completed as Part of U.S. 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Replacement Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Caltrans has completed setting box girders as part of replacing the northbound US 101 Bridge at San Jose Creek in Goleta. These new girders were installed by crane during the overnight hours this week and will support the new bridge deck.

The next phase of construction over the next two weeks will include preparing the bridge deck and then placing concrete, weather permitting.

One lane remains open in each direction of US 101 during this roadwork. Please travel safely through this work zone.

The contractor for the $20 million dollar project is MCM Construction Inc of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in the June of 2026.

Construction is also underway to replace the San Jose Creek Bridges on State Route 217. The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road will remain closed for the duration of the project, estimated at two years. Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport will use Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach US 101. Additional electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: Caltrans_D5.