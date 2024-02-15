Opening of New Public Trail on the Gaviota Coast

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara announces the opening of the highly anticipated Arroyo Quemado Trail at Baron Ranch, a scenic new addition to recreation on the Gaviota Coast. Mark your calendars for Friday, February 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. as the County officially unveils this 6-mile trail, offering stunning vistas, diverse ecosystems, and a chance to connect with Gaviota’s rich natural heritage. The ribbon cutting will take place at the Baron Ranch trail head.

Nestled along the picturesque Gaviota Coast, approximately 13 miles west of Goleta, Baron Ranch boasts 1,083 acres of rugged terrain, vibrant chaparral, and the meandering Arroyo Quemado Creek. Trails wind through this captivating landscape, inviting hikers, bikers, and equestrians to experience its wonders.

“The Arroyo Quemado Trail represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing accessible outdoor recreation for all,” says Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, “This project exemplifies our dedication to environmental stewardship and public access, offering a gateway to explore Gaviota’s ecological treasures while fostering a deeper appreciation for our natural world.”

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m., guided hikes by experienced naturalists will be provided. Educational displays will showcase Gaviota’s unique flora and fauna.

The Arroyo Quemado Trail at Baron Ranch is the result of a collaborative effort between the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department – Parks Division, County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division, the U.S. Forest Service, the Santa Barbara County Trails Council, Los Padres Forest Association, and dedicated community volunteers. Their combined vision has brought to life this remarkable pathway, enriching the Gaviota Coast and offering endless opportunities for outdoor exploration and environmental appreciation.

Santa Barbara County Community Services – Parks Division manages, in collaboration with trail advocacy groups, over 100 miles of trail across the County. Information about County trails is available at www.sbparks.org. The Santa Barbara County Trails Council is the primary County trail partner for ongoing maintenance and stewardship of the Arroyo Quemado Trail. Trails Council is a nonprofit advocacy group that supports outdoor recreation and enhancing the Santa Barbara County trail system for safe, shared use by everyone. Additional information about the Trails Council can be found at www.sbtrails.org.