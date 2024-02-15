Santa Barbara Airport Offers VIP Services by Perq Soleil

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 14, 2024

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is proud to announce the launch of VIP Services by Perq Soleil, a premier airport concierge provider. The reservation system to book services is open for SBA passengers starting today, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, with services starting tomorrow, February 15, 2024. Reservations for services are required at least 24 hours in advance of a scheduled flight.

Perq Soleil’s VIP Service at SBA showcases a curb-to-gate escort, streamlined check-in, luggage assistance, and expedited TSA processing. VIP Service Guests will not only enjoy first-class treatment but will also experience reduced wait times. Perq Soleil also offers a luggage delivery service for arriving passengers.

“In today’s world, traveling often requires more patience and planning than ever before,” said Tinu Ige, founder of Perq Soleil. “Perq Soleil has extensive experience worldwide; we deliver a suite of airport concierge services, from providing smooth and expedited passage for travelers with physical limitations, to ensuring a discreet experience for VIPs and public figures, and first-class support to families and minors.”

“SBA is known for its easy and hassle-free travel experience. However, we do know that there are a diverse range of needs when it comes to traveling. The services Perq Soliel provides will ensure all passengers, no matter their needs, can feel that ease we all deserve,” said Chris Hastert, Airport Director.

Guests can prebook Perq Soleil VIP Service at SBA by visiting www.perqsoleil.com. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance of a scheduled flight.

For more information, please visit FlySBA.com, or visit us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.