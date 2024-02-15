Why am I am voting for Joan Hartmann as Supervisor for the 3rd District? It is because Joan is an exceptional leader who demonstrates daily her character, honesty and truthfulness. She has devoted her life to public service. She is a progressive when it comes to meeting the housing, food, and medical needs of our most vulnerable residents. She is a passionate champion in preserving our open spaces and addressing climate change. She is a fiscal conservative in controlling county spending and helping our local businesses thrive.

Examples of Supervisor Hartmann’s contributions on behalf of underserved residents of the 3rd District include expanding affordable workforce housing and serving as chair of the Countrywide Elected Leaders Forum on Homelessness. Her efforts have resulted in two-thirds of formerly homeless vets in the county now having shelter.

Her passion for preserving open spaces has included supporting the efforts of the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and the Nature Conservancy ensuring that the beautiful Gaviota Coast will be preserved for future generations.

Joan worked with state elected officials and local Lompoc leaders to secure $2 million of funding for the renovation of the Lompoc Theatre. She led the development of the Agricultural Enterprise Ordinance for AG II properties. This ordinance will allow vintners, farmers, ranchers, and others with large agricultural properties to expand and diversify their sources of revenue, ensuring that agriculture will continue to be a vibrant contributor to Santa Barbara County’s success. Supervisor Hartmann has also held a number of “Town Hall Meetings” with residents of the Santa Ynez Valley to explore ways to reduce the number of accidents and deaths along Highway 154.

Supervisor Hartmann is a caring, compassionate and courageous leader who has proven over the past seven-plus years that she is the right choice to continue serving the residents of the 3rd District for another four years. Please join me in voting for Joan Hartmann!