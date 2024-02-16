According to my newly arrived ballot for the March 5 election, there are three people running for 3rd District Supervisor. But at least in my city, Goleta, Supervisor Joan Hartmann appears to be the only candidate interested in Goleta. I’ve received nothing from the other two — not a call, an email, a letter, a knock on my door, nothing — except I have seen a few signs with the words “Frank Troise Supervisor,” all placed illegally on public property.

Maybe they believe that Goleta votes don’t matter, and they are interested only in their North County communities. But if a candidate doesn’t care about a community before getting elected, why would they care about it once elected?

The 3rd District now includes almost all of Goleta, all of Lompoc, and the area east to Santa Ynez. We need a Supervisor who’s going to show up throughout the district. Only Joan Hartmann has been doing that for the past seven years and during this important campaign. I trust her to continue standing up to oil, protecting our environment, supporting veterans, seniors and working families, and so much more.

Unlike the silent treatment I’ve gotten from the other campaigns, Joan Hartmann has asked for my vote. So, I am happy to vote for Joan Hartmann.