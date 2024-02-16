Regarding the story on candidate Roy Lee’s supporters, Joyce Dudley has a personal ax to grind with Das; he voted against giving her a retirement spiking $6,000 raise just six months before she retired. Despite the endorsements former of chiefs Pat McElroy and Barney Melekian, the rank and file public safety people will go for Das, as will this household. Your so-called “major endorsements from public safety” are grossly slanted! None of these three people work in public safety! Your statement covers three former public safety officials.

Das has been on the right side of the major issues in the county more than he has been on the wrong. He is far from perfect, and Bruce Rittenhouse and I whaled into him while he was on the City Council. He has been a voice in the wilderness, along with me, in favor of banning of cruise ships sitting on waterfront, spewing poison from bunker oil into our city with more coming each year.

Nor do you in the media cover the death particles being spewed on the 101, even as our idiots at city hall approve more housing on top of it. The local media has had nothing about these important health destroyers, but they do cover which restaurants have the best hamburger and tacos. The EPA has just underscored the dangers of pollution and toughened up their standards this month.

I am working on a pollution fact sheet piece for March. The media might learn something, again.