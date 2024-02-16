One wonders, is Joan Hartmann a well-funded candidate or a paid-off candidate? Is the incumbent running on her backer’s money and not her merit?

Nick Welsh’s article in the Santa Barbara Independent “Three-Way for Santa Barbara County’s 3rd District Goes from Odd to Weird” had no track record or accomplishments for the community she represents.

It’s refreshing that both very qualified opposition candidates Frank Troice and Lompoc’s Mayor Jenelle Osborn offer the voters in the redistricted 3rd District a choice this year of better representation. They are running on merit not money in asking for votes, not trying to buy votes. What’s at risk is community representation and values.

Frank Troise and Jenelle Osborne both care about the needs of the constituents, and either would be a better choice than the incumbent who brings to the table more of the same rhetoric and politics.