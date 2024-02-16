Santa Barbara Social Impact Organizations to Receive $10,500 in Project DASH Impact Grants from DoorDash to Help Residents Access Food, Essential Items 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA – DoorDash today announced that 2 Santa Barbara social impact organizations will receive $10,500 in Project DASH Impact Grants to combat food insecurity. These grants can be used for any home delivery-related expense, including securing more nutritious food, defraying staff costs, powering more deliveries, or reaching new populations. With this round of funding, DoorDash is continuing to help residents access food in a way that emphasizes convenience and dignity.

The Santa Barbara Project DASH Impact Grant recipients announced today include:

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Organic Soup Kitchen

In total, DoorDash has awarded more than $500,000 in Project DASH Impact Grants to over 200 food banks, food pantries, and other social impact organizations located in more than 30 states. Across the U.S. and Canada, Project DASH has powered more than 5 million deliveries of an estimated over 80 million meals.

“Local delivery of charitable food helps break down barriers to access for seniors, people with a disability, working parents, and other people in every local community,” said Daniel Riff, Head of DoorDash Drive Government & Nonprofit. “We’re excited to help our partners across the U.S. serve more people in innovative ways by providing more than half a million dollars in Project DASH Impact Grants to food banks, food pantries, and other social impact organizations. DoorDash is committed to broadening food access alongside our partners and working with stakeholders across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to help address food access.”

Project DASH empowers social impact organizations—such as food banks and pantries—to work with Dashers and use DoorDash technology to provide local delivery to their communities. These partner organizations determine who receives deliveries, when deliveries will take place, and where the distribution site will be. Dashers complete the deliveries, and recipients receive updates via text message throughout the process.

In 2023, the Urban Institute released a report, Connecting People with Charitable Food through New Home Delivery Partnerships. The report, supported by DoorDash, found that Project DASH has helped alleviate organizational capacity challenges in implementing home delivery, reduced stigma and enhanced convenience, and expanded the communities anti-hunger organizations served, including by connecting hard-to-reach populations with charitable food.

Organizations interested in expanding their existing delivery efforts or learning more about how delivery can enhance their programs can contact the Project DASH team at projectdash@doordash.com.