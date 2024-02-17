Announcement

CDC Warns of E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

By Centers for Disease Control
Sat Feb 17, 2024 | 1:41pm

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/raw-milk-cheese-2-24/index.html      

Key Points: 

  • Ten people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from four states. Four people have been hospitalized and one person developed hemolytic uretic syndrome. This is a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.
  • Of the 6 people who remembered the details of the raw milk cheese they ate, all reported eating RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese.
  • CDC advises people not to eat, sell, or serve RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese while the investigation is ongoing.
  • RAW FARM LLC has agreed to recall products and is working with FDA.

What People and Businesses Should Do: 

  • Do not sell or serve RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese.
  • Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with contaminated cheese.
  • Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any severe E. coli symptoms. 
  • Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched these products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.  

E. coli Symptoms: 

  • Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.
    • Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria.
    • Most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days.
  • Some people may develop serious kidney problems (hemolytic uremic syndrome, also called HUS) and would need to be hospitalized.
    • Clues that someone is developing HUS include decreased frequency of urination, feeling very tired, and losing pink color in cheeks and inside the lower eyelids.
  • For more information about E. coli, see the E. coli Questions and Answers page.
