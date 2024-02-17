The Goodland Coalition for Goleta has endorsed Joan Hartmann for Supervisor and strongly encourages Goleta residents to cast your votes to re-elect her as our 3rd District Supervisor. As supervisor, Joan Hartmann has fought for our values for seven years, opposing Exxon’s proposed transportation of oil through our neighborhoods and protecting our environment, including our butterfly habitat. Earlier she championed the passage of Goleta’s Agriculture Protection Initiative in 2012.

Today, this initiative continues to protect the City of Goleta’s five remaining agricultural parcels of 10 or more acres, including Bishop Ranch, from being rezoned for development.

In addition, Supervisor Hartmann has always been a committed and effective advocate for issues affecting Goleta that must be addressed on a regional level, including fire protection, transportation, land use and housing. It is vital that Goleta residents continue to have her represent us as 3rd District Supervisor.

Goleta voter turnout for the March 5 County Election will determine how the future turns out for the City of Goleta. Ballots are being mailed to all residents this month. Make sure your vote is counted by returning your ballot to a designated County Election location or mailing it in on or before March 5.

Bob Wignot is the convener for the Goodland Coalition for Goleta.