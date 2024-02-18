It is with pleasure that the Gray Panthers Santa Barbara Network, a nonpartisan organization, announces our endorsement for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors 3rd District seat. After interviewing two of the three candidates running in the March 5 Presidential Primary (Hartmann and Osborne accepted an invitation to participate in the endorsement process, Troise did not respond), the board voted to endorse Joan Hartmann.

During the interview, Joan Hartmann exhibited knowledge of the issues facing older adults, a willingness to find solutions, and a commitment to improving quality of life for older adults. She is actively participating in creating the S.B. County Master Plan on Aging which addresses a wide range of senior concerns. We look forward to working with Hartmann.

Please join the board by supporting Joan Hartmann as representative for the S.B. County Board of Supervisors 3rd District.

Carol Keator is board president of the Gray Panthers Santa Barbara Network.