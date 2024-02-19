Some may believe there’s nothing important to vote on in this year’s March primary. But if you live in the 3rd District, the election for supervisor matters a lot to both 3r District residents and the entire county. As a single parent who is concerned about my child’s health and safety, I believe government’s number one job is keeping us safe, and current Supervisor Joan Hartmann has a great record of doing just that.

Supervisor Hartmann voted to prevent constant trucking of dangerous oil through our communities, as many as 70 tanker loads a day. She works hard to keep us safe from wildfires, especially by serving on the Fire Safe Council board to identify and reduce wildfire risks. She chairs the Route154 Safety Committee. And we all know how dangerous that road is.

Supervisor Hartman has helped reduce crime rates, voting to fund the new jail, while increasing vitally needed substance abuse and mental health programs. When COVID invaded, Supervisor Hartmann took her role seriously to make sure that vaccinations were readily available, medical facilities supported, and that public health information was widely available. At the same time, County government kept its vital services going and found ways to provide safe public participation through alternatives such as zoom and email.

Joan Hartmann has consistently demonstrated an understanding that government’s prime directive is to keep us safe. Please keep Joan Hartmann keeping us safe.