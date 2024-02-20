Beach Closure Issued for Miramar Beach in Montecito Due to Sewage Spill

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, California) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a “BEACH CLOSED” notice in response to a reported spill of untreated sewage.

The spill involved a release of approximately 2,500 gallons of sewage from a sewer manhole to Oak Creek, near Sinaloa Drive in Montecito during the recent rain event. As a result, Miramar Beach from 1⁄4-mile east to 1/8-mile west of the Oak Creek outfall has been closed to recreational water contact. The affected area has been posted with signs warning the public to avoid all contact with the water until sample results indicate the water is safe for recreational use. Contact with sewage-contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses.

Additionally, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches following recent rainfall. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

To minimize potential health risks, do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event. Beachgoers should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.