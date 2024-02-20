Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Awarded Candid’s Platinum Seal of Transparency

Santa Barbara, CA – For the 6th consecutive year, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara was awarded Candid’s Platinum Seal of Transparency. This award highlights the Foundation’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in all aspects of its operations.

Candid’s profiles and seals are effective ways for nonprofits to showcase their work and provide donors with the information they need to make informed decisions about their philanthropy. With seals available at four distinct levels – Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum – organizations are recognized for the depth of the information they provide. The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara earned Candid’s Platinum Seal by sharing specific information about their finances, governance, strategic priorities, impact on their community, and number of donors, volunteers, and grants awarded. To keep their seals from expiring, Candid requires organizations to update their information once a year.

Stephanie Carlyle, Director of Philanthropy at the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, emphasized the importance of transparency for nonprofits, stating, “Transparency is essential for building trust with our donors. By openly sharing our financials, impact reports, and resource allocation strategies, we empower our supporters to make informed decisions about their philanthropy, knowing that their contributions are making a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients.”

In addition to its outstanding transparency practices, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara sets itself apart with its strict financial oversight and ethical standards. The Foundation voluntarily undergoes an annual financial audit by an independent accounting firm, ensuring accountability in its financial management. To promote high ethical standards and integrity, the Foundation enforces a conflict-of-interest policy for all board members and employees. Finally, the Foundation ensures that it does not market its mailing list and that all contributions received are used for the specific purpose dictated during the fundraising effort.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Candid profile is a powerful tool for sharing the organization’s work and impact. By earning the Platinum Seal of Transparency, the Foundation demonstrates its commitment to providing donors with the information they need to make decisions about supporting cancer care in Santa Barbara County. To view the Cancer Foundation’s profile, visit www.guidestar.org/profile/8438565.

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The mission of the Cancer Foundation is to provide funding to support superior cancer care for all residents of Santa Barbara County. To this end, the Foundation is the leading non-profit fundraising and grant-making institution dedicated to cancer care in Santa Barbara County. The Cancer Foundation is the exclusive fundraising partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, the leading provider of cancer care on the central coast. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.