Special Counsel Robert Hur (a Donald Trump lackey) said that he would not charge President Biden in the classified documents case because “Mr. (notice he did not say President) Biden would likely present himself to a jury as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Mr. Hur is clearly a poseur who should be sanctioned, if not disbarred. Any competent attorney would ask each prospective juror if they could reach a verdict based on the merits of the case and not be swayed by emotions.

The attorney could then use peremptory challenges to dismiss any jurors deemed unable to meet that standard. Simply put, Mr. Hur brought no charges because he knew President Biden had committed no crimes and this case had no merit.

As for being an elderly man with declining cognitive abilities: Who said COVID could be cured by injecting bleach? Who said you needed ID to buy a loaf of bread? Who has confused Joe Biden with Barack Obama, Jeb Bush with George W. Bush, and Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi? Who said that President Biden would soon lead us into World War II? Who said that Viktor Orbán of Hungary was the leader of Turkey? Who said that Kim Jong Un of North Korea was the leader of a country of 1.4 billion, confusing North Korea with China? Who called those who served in the U.S. military and were captured or killed “losers” and “suckers”? Who constantly puts Vladimir Putin’s Russia first and America and its allies last? Who plays the invisible accordion every time he speaks publicly?

The answer to all of these questions is the unhinged, 77-year-old Donald (“El Canon Perdido”) Trump. Is Mr. Hur, a MAGA Rethuglican, ignorant of this inconvenient truth? Or, is he just a well-meaning, middle-aged man with a poor memory?