It’s undeniable that Santa Barbara County is a great place to visit, work, and play. At least a major reason for our area’s desirability has been the leadership of people such as Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

Our county is a hot spot for high tech development and small businesses. Agriculture is thriving and our number one industry along with our world class wineries. Tourism is booming. And both tourists and residents are drawn to the natural resources we’ve worked hard to preserve, such as our beaches, open spaces, butterfly preserve, and countless hiking trails.

Joan Hartmann has worked tirelessly for us, not just within the county itself but with elected officials and agency heads throughout our region and the state. With professionalism and compassion, Hartmann helped our county preserve prime agriculture and open space, and counter threats from oil drilling, processing, and risky transportation. She’s successfully seen us through countless challenges such as wildfires, mudslides, a COVID epidemic and the associated economic pause, flooding, a water shortage, homelessness, and housing needs.

If you look carefully, her track record demonstrates that she has the experience and expertise to guide us through changes on the horizon, from a changing business environment to climate change. I hope you’ll agree that Joan Hartmann is the person we need to represent us on the County Board of Supervisors.