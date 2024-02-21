Celebrate Dynamic Women Rising Together at the 10th Annual BRAVO Awards Gala 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 21, 2024 – Save the date for the 10th Annual BRAVO Awards ceremony, themed “Rising Together: Celebrating 10 years!” Scheduled for March 21st, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn Santa Barbara/Goleta, this event hosted by the National Association of Women Business Owners Santa Barbara (NAWBO-SB) will pay tribute to exceptional women who have significantly contributed to the Santa Barbara community.

The BRAVO AWARDS were established to honor local women leaders who have enriched Santa Barbara economically, politically, philanthropically, and socially. Award recipients are trailblazers who have not only made an impact but have also brought fresh perspectives to their industries, inspiring others to excel.

The luncheon promises to be unforgettable, with Anne Pazier, Owner of Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, returning as the esteemed Mistress of Ceremony. Joining her is Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber, who will deliver an inspiring keynote address.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of these remarkable women who embody resilience, innovation, and leadership,” said Lauren Bragg, President of NAWBO. “Our theme, ‘Rising Together,’ reflects the spirit of collaboration and empowerment that defines our community.”

This year’s BRAVO recipients include Julie Phillips, Lifetime Achievement Award; Gretchen Lieff, Woman Business Owner of the Year; Julie Schneiderman, Entrepreneur to Watch; Jen Gamble, Philanthropic Champion; Kim Clark, Kim Clark Leadership Award; Linda Krop, Public Policy Leader of the Year; Kellie Pearson, Education Advocate of the Year; and Charlotte Choi, Rising Star of the Year.

Early bird pricing has ended, but tickets are still available at the following rates: Member tickets are priced at $120.00, and non-member tickets are $135.00. Additionally, tables of 8 are available at the rate of $840.00. Please note that tickets will not be available at the door.

Businesses have the opportunity to showcase their support through BRAVO Brochure Ads, offering a platform to promote their services or congratulate the honorees. For specifications and deadlines, interested parties can reach out to info@nawbo-sb.org.

—For more information about the 2023 BRAVO Awards and to purchase tickets, visit https://nawbo-sb.com/upcoming-events/2023-bravo-awards/

–For more information about NAWBO-SB and to become a member, go to https://nawbo-sb.com

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Santa Barbara/Goleta

Menu: Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad or Vegetarian Salad

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Lauren Bragg

President

Email: lauren@lauren-bragg.com

or

Kara Pearson

President-Elect

Email: kara@styledbykara.com