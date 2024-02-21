I am delighted to vote for Helena Pasquarella, a public-school teacher and peace candidate who hails from Ojai with deep roots in the anti-war movement. Pasquarella is the only environmentalist in our congressional race, for she understands that wars for oil and empire are drivers of the climate crisis and that you can’t be for the environment while voting to destroy it with an escalating nuclear arms race, 800 overseas military bases, and weaponization of space.

In contrast to our other congressional candidates, Pasquarella supports a cease fire in Gaza, an audit of the Pentagon, and reductions in our military budget to fund urgent human needs: housing, health care, climate, and education. I want a House representative who will say no to near-trillion-dollar military budgets and yes to a Green New Deal that brings peace and prosperity with jobs in a new economy, one that transitions workers out of military contracting and into life-affirming careers.

A union member, Pasquarella wants big money out of politics because she wants to represent us, the people, not the corporations that buy our politicians on the cheap.

We are fortunate to have a choice in this congressional race, to have a candidate willing to challenge the status quo, so let’s spread the word: Helena Pasquarella for Congress.