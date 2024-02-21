Our single-party county and city governance isn’t working. Residents are disgruntled, growing budget deficits alarming, tax-bond-fee increases frightening, and local improvements needed in multiple areas. Valued workers, volunteers, and neighbors are relocating replaced by monied foreigners, students and elites.

Assemblymember Gregg Hart correctly stated, Republicans have effectively been extinguished in our county. Republican silence is destructive to every resident — Democrats and No Party Preference as well — because totalitarian governance isn’t working. Different perspectives improve governance. Inclusion is good! Business experience essential!

Santa Barbara County needs a highly visible, inclusive, Republican Central Committee (SBRCC) composed of new proven leaders committed to participating in government at all levels. Imagine the many impactful possibilities that will result from electing eight new proven local leaders most with executive level business experience to the SBRCC!

The SBRCC was created to be a participating voice identifying and cultivating candidates and volunteer advocates to participate in government. Rather the SBRCC is unknown to most locals. Current SBRCC leaders even self-endorsed — excluding challengers — to appear in the official “Voter Ballot Guide” to safeguard their seats. Toss the Ballot Guide.

Please Republicans, visit the website https://www.unite2win805.com. Then, cast and deliver your ballot!

Reminder: There are new voting districts. The Eastside with 619 GOP voters is now in D1; UCSB in D2 along with SBCC; D3 includes Lompoc now with Santa Ynez.

Republicans vote Cheryl Trosky D1, Rhonda Huesgen D2, Colleen Estrada D3. Refer to https://www.unite2win805.com/.