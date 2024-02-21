I am alarmed at the number of deaths in custody, the lack of adequate health care in our jails, and that we are not doing enough to avoid or adapt to climate change. Santa Barbara County requires strong leadership for criminal justice reform and environmental protection. Das Williams provides it on both issues, which is why I support Das’s reelection as 1st District Supervisor.

Four of the 2022-023 Jury’s Reports dealt with five tragic jail deaths. The community and each inmate would have been better served if they were in a mental-health facility or program instead of jail.

The Sheriff’s Office has been ordered by a federal court to provide constitutionally mandated health care in the jails. Das consistently supports programs and funding, but the Sheriff’s Office has failed to implement many of the federal court orders or to provide adequate oversight of the third-party healthcare provider.

Das challenges the Sheriff’s Office’ knee-jerk response of “more jails” for what are social and health-care problems, and he supports diversion of non-violent offenders from jail and into treatment programs.

Also, Das says we need to sprint towards a decarbonized energy future. We cannot release increasing amounts of greenhouse gasses and avoid the worst outcomes from global warming. Das strongly supports national carbon pricing and local policies, which will ensure that by 2030 100 percent of local energy will derive from renewable sources.

Please join me to help reelect Das Williams as 1st District Supervisor.

Stan Roden is a former two-term Santa Barbara County District Attorney and member of the 2022-23 SB County Civil Grand Jury.