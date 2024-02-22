Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif. –The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, along with our partners from Behavioral Wellness are excited to invite the community to a special edition of Coffee with a Cop, highlighting our innovative Mental Health Co-Response Teams. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Goleta Marketplace Starbucks.

Coffee with a Cop is a community outreach program designed to provide a relaxed environment for residents to engage with local law enforcement. This event offers an opportunity for open dialogue, building relationships, and addressing any concerns community members may have.

At this event, we are proud to showcase our Mental Health Co-Response Teams, a collaboration between law enforcement and mental health professionals. These teams respond to mental health crises in our community with compassion and expertise. They play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in crisis while connecting them with the appropriate resources and support.

The event is open to all members of the community, and there is no cost to attend. We encourage residents to come and meet their local law enforcement officers, learn about the Mental Health Co-Response Teams, and enjoy a cup of coffee with us.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Starbucks in Goleta Marketplace- 7030 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

We look forward to seeing you there!