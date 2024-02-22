Whatever the boundaries, Santa Barbara County’s 3rd District is a handful and needs a committed, capable, and exceptional leader. Supervisor Joan Hartmann’s record shows that she has all of these qualities.

She wasted no time meeting the people of the communities new to the 3rd District and finding ways to meet their needs. Partnering with Bay Wa.re, the company that built the Strauss Wind Energy Project, Joan was instrumental in securing free laptops for students in the Future for Lompoc Youth program. Her ability to locate and leverage state funding for the Lompoc Theatre has given this popular project a valuable boost.

She is skilled at bringing people together to resolve issues: facilitating citizen-government partnerships to improve roads, portable restrooms, and sidewalks in Los Olivos and Santa Ynez.

Joan is a creative thinker who formulates concrete plans to improve the lives of our county’s residents. Recently she has begun an initiative to establish a mobile resource center that will provide farmworkers with better access to employment assistance, financial support and health services.

The state mandated Housing Element process has been challenging for Joan, her fellow board members, and county staff. Joan is working hard to satisfy the state requirements in a way that preserves agriculture, respects the integrity of neighborhoods and provides the housing that is so badly needed.

She is a 24/7 public servant who believes local government can make our lives better. Please join me in supporting Joan Hartmann for 3rd District Supervisor.