Portion of West Mountain Drive Closed Due to Damaged Roadway

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 22, 2024

Lea este anuncio en español.

A portion of West Mountain Drive is temporarily closed at the 900 block of W. Mountain Drive due to an undermined roadway hazard which occurred on Tuesday, February 20 during the recent storm. In response to this incident, the road is closed to through traffic at the following intersections:

W. Mountain Drive and El Cielito Road

W. Mountain Drive and Coyote Road

The City of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department is currently assessing the ongoing precipitation and soil saturation on this portion of the roadway on W. Mountain Drive and will reopen once repairs have been completed and deemed safe for travel.

Residents living on West Mountain Drive within the closed area will be able to safely access their homes.

We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this temporary closure.

Updates on the status of W. Mountain Drive will be provided as new information becomes available.