Santa Barbara’s Congregation B’nai B’rith Awarded Coveted Florence Melton Award for Adult Jewish Learning Program

NEW YORK – The Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning, an international movement that has been empowering Jewish adults through the life-enhancing study of Jewish texts and ideas for over 40 years, has recognized its partners at Congregation B’nai B’rith in Santa Barbara, CA with the coveted 2024 Florence Melton Award.

The award, bestowed annually at the group’s International Directors Conference, held in New York City this year, was accepted by Judy Karin, who serves as the director of Melton’s Santa Barbara site.

Now in its eighth year, Melton’s partnership with Congregation B’nai B’rith was launched by the synagogue’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Steven Cohen to increase the synagogue’s offerings of ongoing Jewish learning opportunities for congregants. Since then, hundreds of congregants have participated in three to five classes per year, making ongoing Jewish learning a priority in their lives and fostering deep relationships between participants who have taken classes together over the years.

The synagogue has also witnessed an increase in community leadership development and volunteerism through its growing cadre of Melton learners.

“Each year, our Florence Melton Award recognizes one of our esteemed synagogue partners, who have gone above and beyond towards fostering a consistent commitment to the mission of the Melton School over several years,” said Melton International Director Rabbi Dr. Morey Schwartz. “This year we’re thrilled to recognize Congregation B’nai B’rith of Santa Barbara and their esteemed director, Judy Karin, with this award.”

“Under Judy’s leadership, our joint program with Congregation B’nai B’rith has blossomed into a robust and growing community of Jewish adults dedicated to fostering stronger connections to our traditions and heritage through the life-enhancing study of Jewish texts and ideas,” he added.

The Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning is a worldwide movement of committed learners who are empowered to enrich Jewish life. Its innovative curriculum and immersive travel and learning experiences have now reached over 200 communities across the globe inspiring more than 50,000 learners worldwide. To learn more visit www.meltonschool.org.