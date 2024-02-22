Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications for Citizen’s Academy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy. The Citizen’s Academy is an engaging and informational behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara, hosted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in various topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics, and de-escalation communication. They will also participate in hands-on learning such as firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios. This is a great opportunity for people who are interested in law enforcement to learn more about our agency and this rewarding career.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Applications must be received no later than Monday, January February 26, 2023. You can scan and email your application to citizensacademy@sbsheriff.org

The first class begins March 06, 2024, from 6:00 – 8:30 P.M. at the Northern Branch Jail. The last class will be a Graduation luncheon on April 27, 2024 at 1100 A.M. Your family is invited to attend the graduation luncheon, where specialty unit displays and demonstrations are tentatively planned.

You can read more about the Citizen’s Academy and find the application form on the Sheriff’s Office website-SBSheriff.org.