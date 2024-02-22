Under the leadership of Joe Biden, the most experienced president in American history, the team in the White House in the past three years has performed remarkably well, despite the rancor and divisiveness that have afflicted this nation for nearly a decade.

The accomplishment of an administration dedicated to governing is one that believes in the power of government to make life better for the American people — it’s a key reason we should heartily endorse the reelection of President Joe Biden. The other reason equally important is to fend off the chaos, corruption, and danger to the nation that would accompany the return of Trump to the White House.

The economy has recovered from the perils of the pandemic and is now healthier than that of any other advanced nation, with unemployment approaching a 50-year low. Inflation is trending downward, somehow, despite all dire prophecies of economists. Gas prices have fallen, as the U.S. produces more oil than any country in history, including Saudi Arabia. In an ongoing effort to wean ourselves of fossil fuels, the administration is investing $7 billion toward ambitious solar-power projects and is promoting other alternative energy projects, as well.

The stock market is percolating along and hitting records highs. The Biden administration managed to pass a bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that’s expected to add an estimated 1.5 million jobs per year for next 10 years.

One of greatest gifts of a democratic civil society is the freedom not to think about government, to wake up and not worry about the mood of a leader. Joe Biden has made governing simple and predictable, both fundamental rights of the people in a healthy democracy. Biden has restored the tradition of a capable team running the White House. And Biden’s deft management of his team has made him, arguably, the most productive president since LBJ in the early months of his administration.