Several writers have recommended a yes vote on the City of Santa Barbara’s Measure A with the argument that their experiences with existing law shows problems in its application. They claim that this would be resolved by allowing “discretion” to award huge public works contracts on the basis of undefined considerations.

This would, however, constitute nothing more than a return to the pork barrel corruption that gave rise to the present laws prohibiting government officials to make such flabby decisions. We know from history such power is easily sold to the highest briber.

The present Charter provision contains, despite it being glossed over by proponents of Measure A, specific authority for the city to remove low bidders who are not proven “responsible.” It would seem that such discretion was not used in bidding the library contracts. Why would we assume that the new discretion to determine “competency” would be of any better use in future contracts?

Vote No on A to protect the integrity of public contracting while holding city managers and politicians accountable should they not select responsible bidders.