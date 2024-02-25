I’ve lived in this community for almost 20 years and have seen few people who are as effective in serving us and creating strong policy than 1st District County Supervisor Das Williams.

Das was an innovative legislator during the six years that he represented us in the State Assembly. He took a leadership role on green energy and the move away from fossil fuels. He continues to play that role as the chair of 3C-REN, the community choice energy program that gives us 100 percent renewable energy. He also authored the first “red flag” law that enables law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from people whose families are concerned about their mental illness. That law is now a national model.

On the Board of Supervisors, Das has done so many things to help the community. He worked hard to help families affected by the Thomas Fire and Debris Flow, and to create the Randall Road debris basin that will continue to protect Montecito. He has been a lead voice for more housing, and affordable housing and housing programs to help get people out of homelessness. In fact, he made people angry because he criticized the City of Santa Barbara for its slow planning process. But sometimes you need to speak truth to get change to happen.

Ironically, the thing that gets Das in trouble is what we wish we saw more in politicians — his honesty. Das does not tell people what they want to hear. He tells people what he believes to be true and he backs up what he says with his votes; it might make him less popular, but it means that we know where he stands and that he’s not going to misrepresent what he believes in.

With so much going on, we need elected officials who know how to make the system work for us and who will tell us the truth about what they will do to make that happen. That is Das Williams!

Finally, I have seen Das (and his lovely family) in action at so many community events and activities over the years — he is 100 percent invested in enhancing and participating in all that our diverse community has to offer. He lives his values and is someone we can all be proud of to represent us.