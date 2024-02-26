As a full-time Gaviota resident in rural Santa Barbara County, I support Joan Hartmann for 3rd District Supervisor.

Joan has consistently supported rural Santa Barbara communities. I met Joan during the Alisal Wildfire emergency meeting: We had evacuated with little more than the clothing we were wearing. Joan helped Gaviota residents connect with local resources and was a great comfort during a traumatic time.

When our Gaviota communities faced immense challenge from Tajiguas Landfill violations, Joan advocated for us.

Joan is a wonderful inspiration to the children in our community. My daughter was inspired by Joan: After running an elementary school campaign, she was elected third grade representative to her student council.

Joan Hartmann is an asset to Santa Barbara County. Please support Joan for 3rd District Supervisor.

Tue Feb 27, 2024 | 00:45am
https://www.independent.com/2024/02/26/an-asset-to-the-county/
