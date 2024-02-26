Weihai Sister Cities Association Brings in Year of the Dragon at China Pavilion

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

2024 Board members of Weihai, China Sister Cities Association hosted their annual New Year Celebration with a Year of the Dragon sister cities dinner this weekend at China Pavilion Restaurant on Chapala Street. The 2024 Board members of Weihai, China Sister Cities Association attending included Roland Lewin, Fabian Garcia, Xiali Cioffi, Peter Haslund, Betsy J. Green, Sese Ntem, Jessy Lee, Jill Stassinos, and Sara Wilcox.

Invited guests included friends and members of Kotor, Montenegro, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Toba, Japan, Miraflores, Peru, Patras, Greece and Weihai, China Sister Cities who all enjoyed a delicious family style dinner prepared and served by Chef Peter Chen and his staff, Welcome by Xiali Cioffi, Peter Haslund gave a brief history of Weihai, China and an introduction to City of Santa Barbara representatives Linda Gunther and Oscar Gutierrez, announcements from sister city representatives on upcoming events were shared, all followed by a fabulous demonstration of Wu style Tai Chi Quan by Master Yun, owner of Yun Studio in Santa Barbara, who also offers classes at UCSB.

In June, 1973, the City Council established an advisory group to oversee and coordinate the activities of Santa Barbara’s Sister City Program. The Sister City Program is part of the People-to-People Program initiated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 to promote friendship among people regardless of race, color, or creed. Weihai, China in Shandong Provence China, became a Sister City through the efforts of past president and current member Professor Peter Haslund in 1993.

This program exists through the activities of private citizens, organizations, and the city itself. Currently, Santa Barbara’s Sister Cities include Kotor, Montenegro; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Toba City, Japan; Weihai, People’s Republic of China, Patras, Greece and Miraflores, Peru. For information on membership and activity details please visit: https://santabarbaraca.gov/sistercities.