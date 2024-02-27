As a resident of the 1st District, I cannot imagine voting for anybody other than Das Williams to be my representative on the County Board of Supervisors and I was shocked at the Independent‘s non-endorsement of him because of his record as a committed progressive and his ability to get things done.

Das has served this community for a long time, on the Santa Barbara City Council, in the State Assembly, and now on the Board of Supervisors. He knows our needs intimately and he knows how to get them met. That’s why he fought so hard to get the Randall Road debris basin built to protect the residents of Montecito. It’s why he has led the call to build more affordable housing and to support programs that get unhoused people into supportive housing, protecting both them and our community from the risk of raging fires. He knows that risk all too well after serving as chair of the board during the Thomas Fire.

Das is the person you call when you’re trying to figure out how to solve a problem in local government. He understands budgets and government regulations and how to make them work to get things done. By contrast, his opponent has only served as city council member of a small town of 14,000. His learning curve would have to be fast and steep to even begin to catch up and serve us as Das does.

At the end of the day, I want my elected officials to know how things work, to make those things work for us, and be there for us when we need them. I cannot think of anyone more suited to that than Das Williams, and I hope you will join me in voting for him in the March 5 election.