Cox Charities to Award $10,000 in Grants to Santa Barbara Nonprofits

Local nonprofit organizations with programs focused on Youth and Education (K-12 STEAM focus), conservation and sustainability, digital equity, or affordable housing and food insecurity, are encouraged to apply for a Cox Charities Community Grant now through March 15. A total of $10,000 will be awarded to nonprofits in Santa Barbara.

The grants, which are funded and awarded by Cox employees, are part of Cox Charities’ statewide Community Grants program, which awards grants to nonprofits in Cox Communications’ California markets (San Diego, Orange County, Palos Verdes, Santa Barbara). To apply for a Cox Charities Community Grant, organizations must meet the following criteria:

Be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization;

Be located in or provide services in a Cox Communications service area in California;

Align with one or more of Cox Charities’ focus areas.

To apply, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org/communitygrants. Recipients will be announced in May.

Last year’s Santa Barbara grant recipients were: Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Los Padres Forest Association, and Goleta Education Foundation.

A charitable foundation funded by employee donations, Cox Charities enables employees to support their community by awarding grants to local nonprofits. A diverse volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees Cox Charities and its giving programs.