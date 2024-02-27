Supervisor Das Williams has my vote for 1st District Supervisor. The importance of this election cannot be overstated, and I’m disappointed that the Indy is abstaining when there are clear distinctions between the candidates’ policies.

I met my partner at UCSB, and we’ve built a life here on the Central Coast over the past decade. We’ve put in the hard work to afford living here and have actively contributed to our community.

Like many of our neighbors, we simply want a fair shot to lay down roots. The affordable housing shortage in our region has reached crisis levels, and it seems like many local elected officials are turning a blind eye. Each rent hike and every “renoviction” puts working-class individuals — like teachers, first responders, and nonprofit workers — in the agonizing position of deciding if they can stay.

Das Williams has consistently been a vocal and dependable champion for housing and tenant rights while serving on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. He tackles tough issues fearlessly and prioritizes actions that improve the quality of life for working-class people in our community.

In contrast, Das’s opponent has repeatedly opposed new housing in District 1. It sometimes feels like these anti-housing politicians would prefer to see my partner and me forced out of our community than address the problem.

We have a remarkable opportunity to expand housing options while preserving what makes Santa Barbara special. It will take thoughtful, innovative, and values-based leaders like Das Williams to get it done.