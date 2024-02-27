I have lived in Lompoc for 35 years. I previously served on the City Council for eight years and the City Planning Commission for six years. I care greatly about Lompoc’s future.

The ongoing health and welfare of Lompoc’s residents depends not just on who we elect to our City Council, but also on who represents us as 3rd District Santa Barbara County Supervisor. The county is the sole governmental provider to Lompoc of many services, including, but not limited to, public health, mental health, drug addiction prevention and air quality control.

With the 2021 redistricting, Lompoc is now in the 3rd Supervisorial District and our supervisor is Joan Hartmann. Joan is seeking reelection in the March primary.

Supervisor Hartmann has gone above and beyond to understand and address the city’s and the county’s mutual challenges, especially for housing, public safety, and environmental protection. She began with a survey to better understand residents’ needs and priorities. She has since brought new energy, financial support, and creative solutions to address Lompoc’s needs. Just one of many examples is that Supervisor Hartmann has helped secure over $2 million for the Lompoc Theater Project, so important to revitalizing our Old Town.

Supervisor Hartmann has the experience and energy we need to get our fair share of county resources. She has demonstrated her commitment to giving Lompoc the attention it deserves.

Please join me in voting for Joan Hartmann for 3rd District Supervisor in the March 5 election.