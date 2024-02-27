Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara: Explore Ecology is looking for environmental heroes to honor at this year’s Earth Day Festival. Do you know someone who protects and preserves the environment and inspires others to do the same? Nominations are now open for the Explore Ecology Awards honoring excellence in environmental stewardship. Each year, the local nonprofit honors teachers, individual students, school support staff, and classes or clubs committed to helping the environment and making a significant difference in our community.

Nominations are being accepted online until April 1st at: https://exploreecology.org/environmental-stewardship-awards/

These annual awards honor the remarkable efforts of teachers, students, and schools across Santa Barbara County who foster environmental awareness and take action that has a beneficial impact on their school and community.

There are three award categories:Teacher Award: Recognizing educators who inspire environmental awareness and action. Two awards for grades K to 6th and 7th to 12th.Class or Club Award: Honoring a class or school club making a positive impact on the environment. Open to grades K to 12th.Student Award: Celebrating students committed to caring for the environment. Two awards for grades K to 6th and 7th to 12th.

Jill Cloutier, Explore Ecology PR Director, says, “We are thrilled to launch the nominations for this year’s Explore Ecology Awards. Our annual awards recognize environmental heroes who make a difference in Santa Barbara County. We invite community members to make their nominations before April 1st to ensure that these local environmental champions are honored! Their dedication and passion serve as inspiration for all of us to do our part in protecting our beautiful planet.”

Winners will receive their awards onstage on Sunday, April 28th at 12 :00 pm the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival on the Main Stage. The deadline for nominations is April 1st, 2024.

Visit ExploreEcology.org/Environmental-Stewardship-Awards/ to fill out the Nomination Form. Self-nominations are welcome.

A judging panel of Explore Ecology staff will select the winners.

About Explore Ecology: Explore Ecology is a Santa Barbara-based environmental education nonprofit dedicated to educating and inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards. Through innovative programs and hands-on experiences, Explore Ecology empowers our community to take action to protect and preserve the environment. Explore Ecology programs include the Art From Scrap Creative Reuse Store, Environmental Education, Watershed Resource Center, EE Makerspace, and the School Gardens Program. Learn more at ExploreEcology.org.