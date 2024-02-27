Prestigious National High School Entrepreneurship Competition Coming to Santa Ynez Valley on Saturday

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. — The future of business innovation is taking center stage at Dunn School on Saturday.

Students of the elite independent boarding and day school’s Robert W. Jurgensen Entrepreneurship Program will be competing against other schools from around the country in a Diamond Challenge Pitch Event, a regional competition within the prestigious Diamond Challenge Summit, a global entrepreneurship pitch contest powered by the University of Delaware’s Horn Entrepreneurship.

This exciting event will take place in Los Olivos on Saturday, March 2, on campus at Dunn’s Cindy Bronfman Leadership Center from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pitches are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Winners will move on to the global finals at Delaware in April.

Witness the Best Young Minds in Action:

The Diamond Challenge Pitch Event brings together 10 of the nation’s top high school entrepreneurship teams, including a team from Dunn School itself. These talented young individuals will showcase their innovative business ideas before a panel of expert judges, vying for a chance to compete in the national finals and travel to the University of Delaware later this year.

A Catalyst for Change:

Hosting this event is a significant honor for Dunn School, reflecting its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial spirit and empowering young minds. It aligns perfectly with the school’s Robert W. Jurgensen Entrepreneurship Program and newly established Innovation Center, creating a vibrant hub for entrepreneurial development.

Quote from Dunn Head of School Kalyan Balaven:

“Bringing the Diamond Challenge to Dunn School is transformative. It connects the best and brightest around a shared passion for entrepreneurship and positive impact. We’re excited to create a think tank on campus, empowering our students and others to realize their entrepreneurial potential.”

Media Opportunities:

Live coverage of the pitch competition: Witness the teams' presentations and engage with the judges and organizers.

Interviews with participating students: Gain insights into their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial aspirations.

Expert commentary on the future of entrepreneurship education: Hear from leading local entrepreneurs.

Judging Panel Includes:

Don Blumenthal — Former VP of Marketing for Tyson Foods and VP, General Manager for ConAgra, Inc.

Julian Gangolli — Former President of Allergan North America, President of GW Pharmaceuticals

Paul Heald — Founding CEO of BrightTALK, which was acquired by a NASDAQ listed company in 2020

Jon Hooten — Executive Director of College Advancement at Allan Hancock College

Jennifer Fotherby — CFO, specializing in helping organizations achieve financial sustainability through mission-aligned programming

Join us for an inspiring and insightful event showcasing the future of innovation!

Please RSVP to communications@dunnschool.org to confirm your attendance.

Additional Information:

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Pitches from noon to 2 p.m.)

Location: Dunn School, 2555 West Highway 154, Los Olivos, CA 93441

Website: https://www.dunnschool.org/entrepreneurship/diamond-challenge

About Dunn School: Dunn is a boarding and day school (grades 6-12) nestled in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County, Calif. Founded in 1957 from its campus in Los Olivos, Dunn has remained true to its mission of providing whole student education for 65 years through its unwavering set of core values: Emotional Wellness, Physical Readiness, Intellectual Growth, Social Responsibility and Moral Courage.