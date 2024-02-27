Ready, Set, Bid! Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Online Auction Now Open to the Community

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to announce the launch of its Heist at the Harbor online auction. Open from February 22, 2024 to March 7, 2024, the auction will include incredible experiences, amazing artwork, interesting items, great opportunities, and so much more. To view items and bid, visit, https://auctria.events/Heist2024.

With more than 50 items available for bidding, many of which were donated by local businesses, there is something for everyone including a two-night stay at the Sunstone Winery Villa; a Sun Valley getaway, a luxury polo experience; Stardust Sportfishing Adventure; golf and lunch or breakfast for four at the Alisal Ranch; and a taste of the breakwater package with exciting items donated by harbor merchants. Several items showcase SBMM’s talented staff including a palette painting class for children hosted by SBMM Curator Emily Falke and retro beach surf prints by SBMM Graphic Designer Dennis Schuett. “The goal was to put together creative and exciting experiences that would get people enthusiastic not just about the items but about the museum,” said Heist at the Harbor Co-Chair Sigrid Toye.

Funds raised allow the museum to provide diverse educational opportunities and showcase exciting exhibitions – all while highlighting 13,000 years of maritime history. “I’m honored to support and help build such an incredible auction we can share with our Santa Barbara community,” said Heist at the Harbor Co-Chair Cindy Makela. “And I am especially excited about the range of items we have in this auction as they provide for fun experiences and the opportunity to make memories with family and friends.”

SBMM’s Heist at the Harbor online auction is launching ahead of the museum’s annual gala event, which will take place on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. This sold out event will give guests the chance to experience an evening of intrigue as they enjoy cocktails and dinner at the museum. As part of the evening’s festivities, SBMM will be honoring Robyn Parker and Marie L Morrisroe, who will both receive the museum’s inaugural Admiral’s Award. Parker and Morrisroe have put the wind in SBMM’s sails and continues to be a driving force toward the success of the organization.

“Our work is so much about engaging with the community and providing opportunities for us all to come together in support of maritime history and the Santa Barbara Channel,” said SBMM Deputy Director Jessica Tade. “We are grateful for the support we receive everyday and thankful to the community for bolstering our work.”

Learn more about the auction at sbmm.org or by visiting the auction website at https://auctria.events/Heist2024.