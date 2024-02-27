SBCC’s Financial Aid Festival to Provide Support to All College Students in the Santa Barbara Area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (February 27, 2024) — Santa Barbara City College invites all college students to the Financial Aid Fest on Wednesday, February 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on SBCC’s Cliff Campus in the Eastern courtyard of the Student Services Building (East Campus).Expert specialists will be available to assist students in completing FAFSA and Dream Act Applications. This event is open to ALL college students including AB-540 students and students from other colleges and universities like UCSB, Westmont, and Antioch are welcome to receive support.

