SBCC’s Financial Aid Festival to Provide Support to All College Students in the Santa Barbara Area
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (February 27, 2024) — Santa Barbara City College invites all college students to the Financial Aid Fest on Wednesday, February 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on SBCC’s Cliff Campus in the Eastern courtyard of the Student Services Building (East Campus).Expert specialists will be available to assist students in completing FAFSA and Dream Act Applications. This event is open to ALL college students including AB-540 students and students from other colleges and universities like UCSB, Westmont, and Antioch are welcome to receive support.
Event Details SBCC Financial Aid Festival
Wednesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
SBCC Cliff Campus, Eastern Courtyard of the Student Services Building (East Campus)
- FREE BURRITOS!
- Parking access for visitors who are not SBCC students: Check-in at the East or West Campus kiosk (West kiosk closes at noon) and you will be directed where to park.
