Now we know what we have to lose from the MAGA movement. They want to take away the roots of our social equality progress since Martin Luther King Jr. stood up for equal voting rights and social equality rights for everyone in the 1960s.

They’ve pushed women’s health care rights to the states. Tried to steal state election counts with phony electors now joining the Jan. 6th criminals going to prison with felonies. They’ve also brought 19th-century threats of violence to our elected lawmakers in Congress and their spouses and children!

The roots of our peaceful democracy’s honest heritage is what their violence and dishonesty is trying to take away from us. Voting is the most important function of all democracies so that the majority is known and wins. That’s what we have to lose.