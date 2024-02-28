Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. February 2024 – CALM is proud to announce the addition of Kelly Smith, an experienced nonprofit professional and volunteer, to its Board of Trustees.

In her role as Community Engagement Manager at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Kelly demonstrates exceptional leadership by overseeing volunteer management and community engagement programs. Her contributions also include the planning and execution of organization-wide learning and development initiatives, showcasing her dedication to fostering growth and collaboration within the community.

Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a certificate in human resources management from UCSB. Prior to working at the Foodbank, she worked in human resources at a local tech company, planning staff events and engagement initiatives, and facilitating the corporate giving program.

Outside her professional work, she has devoted nearly a decade to volunteer service with the Junior League of Santa Barbara, where she has served on both the Board and Management team, including the role of Executive Vice President during 2022-23. She has also worked with the Foodbank and ShelterBox on various committees for nonprofit events.

“Kelly’s extensive experience and passion for community engagement make her a valuable addition to CALM’s Board of Trustees,” said Alana Walczak, CALM President & CEO. “She embodies a spirit of service and a commitment to partnership that aligns with CALM’s work to create a brighter future for children and families throughout Santa Barbara County.”