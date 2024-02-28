Unlike some political contests that we may have an interest in these days, the March 5 Primary Election for 1st District supervisor is not a matter of good vs. evil, populist disruption, or the fate of democracy. It is, however, very much about competence, experience, and innovative leadership.

The choice should be clear to South Coast voters: Das Williams has proven himself effective — at the city, state, and county levels — regarding environmental stewardship, public safety, education, housing affordability, and sustainable economic growth.

The details of policy regarding each of these areas of concern can be overwhelming for voters to keep abreast of, but for me it’s a no-brainer because I know Das has a mind for detail, a sense of fair judgment about complex issues, and the integrity to stand up for his decisions and for his constituents.

I’ve known Das since he was a teenager in my English class at Dos Pueblos High School decades ago. The seriousness, the compassion, and the commitment to action have always been there. And anyone who questions Das’s integrity as a public servant is looking in the wrong place for an issue. Feel free to say he is wrong on an issue — I have before — but I assure you he got there honestly.