Santa Barbara Youth Council to Host 2024 Youth Speak Out for Local Teens

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 26, 2024

The Fund for Santa Barbara (The FUND) has announced Santa Barbara Youth Council as one of six organizations in 2024 to receive the South County Youth Making Change Grant, a grant awarded annually to support youth-led projects impacting young people in Santa Barbara County. The Youth Council, a City of Santa Barbara advisory committee created to give local teens a voice in local government, will use the awarded funding to host the 2024 Youth Speak Out.

This annual workshop is designed to encourage teens to advocate for positive changes in the community. During the 2023 event, several local teens voiced their concerns surrounding gun violence and safety. This prompted the Youth Council to draft a safe firearm storage ordinance that has reached discussion with the City Council.

“The 2024 Youth Speak Out will facilitate proactive dialogue between young people, highlighting the youth perspective on local issues and creating a foundation for change in Santa Barbara,” said Youth Councilmember Amelia Vander May.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Park Beach House (236 E. Cabrillo Blvd.) Topics will include public safety, environmentally conscious practices, mental health resources, and how teens can take a more active role in local government. The roundtable-style workshop will bring together teens and local leaders to help teens play a direct role in the issues most impacting them.

“The teens who attend the event will have a safe environment to share their perspectives while expanding their views and understanding by listening to others,” said Vice-Chair Anastasia Li.

Event information will continue to be updated at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SpeakOut as more details are finalized.