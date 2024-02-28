Roy Lee has all of the background to be an outstanding member of the Board of Supervisors. Born in Taiwan, Roy came to the United States as a young child with his family in 1986. He grew up in Goleta and graduated from Dos Pueblos High School. He then attended Santa Barbara City College and UCSB. Roy Lee knows our community and local educational system.

He married in 2006, and he and his wife have three children. He is an entrepreneur. He and his family have run Uncle Chen’s restaurant in Carpinteria since 1991. He has a valuable private enterprise background that will be a real asset on the Board of Supervisors.

In 2018, Roy was elected to the Carpinteria City Council as a result of his determination to make the community a better place. In 2022, he was overwhelmingly reelected. As a member of the City Council, he has established an outstanding record of service, listening to his constituents and approaching issues with an open mind. He is a creative and cooperative problem-solver and someone of integrity and straight-forwardness.

In the coming election, the choice could not be more clear: Roy Lee for 1st District Supervisor.