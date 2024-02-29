2.24.24: Plunge (Almost!) For a Purpose With the Starfish Connection

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Originally conceived of as a polar plunge into the ocean, The Starfish Connection pivoted the ‘plunge’ event to a land based dance party due to the recent sewage release at Goleta Beach. Participants created a ‘dance column’ and danced down the line while being showered with bubbles, squirted with water, cheered for and celebrated for their support of the nonprofit’s work.

The event raised awareness about the new nonprofit as well as funds for helping alleviate some of the stress caused by falling behind on financial obligations during times of extreme distress. The Starfish Connection provides no strings attached support for basic needs by paying for things such as transportation, food, clothing, rent, past due utilities bills, and car payments.

The Starfish Connection provides crisis funding to individuals and families with emergent financial needs that cannot be met by other organizations or government funding. The non-profit organization, founded by Virginia Benson Wigle, identifies people in need by partnering with other nonprofit organizations who serve neighbors in our community.

What: A Community Cold Plunge in Support of People Plunging Through Life’s Most Difficult Moments

